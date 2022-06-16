Some €2.8m has been allocated to the scheme.

The application deadline for the €2.8m Horticulture Exceptional Payment Scheme (HEPS) has been pushed back to Friday 24 June following the announcement by the Department of Agriculture of a one-week extension deadline.

The fruit and vegetable grower scheme was opened on 6 June with the aim of softening the blow of rising input costs on the sections of the horticulture sector most affected by cost hikes.

The growers of mushrooms, high-wire vegetables, some field vegetables and certain apples are eligible to apply to the scheme.

Growers must have an annual turnover of over €50,000, have an up-to-date registration with the Department as a food business operator and have submitted a 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application this year in the case of field vegetable applicants.

Those wishing to apply should familiarise themselves with the full list of terms and conditions of the scheme which can be found here.

Read more

IFA struggling to fill horticulture chair vacancy

Vegetable growers need more support - President Higgins