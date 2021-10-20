IFA president Tim Cullinan, here with Senator Regina Doherty, led horticulture growers at a protest outside Leinster House as senators debated the issue of peat that’s needed for commercial horticulture.

Last week’s IFA protest outside Leinster House highlighted the ongoing challenges around harvesting horticultural peat and its central role in the sector.

“It’s another example of climate action getting it wrong. We held a protest on this issue last July. Since then, this Government has done nothing to resolve this disastrous situation.

“The ministers in charge have abandoned horticulture growers,” said Tim Cullinan.

“If action is not taken immediately, this Government will ultimately be responsible for the demise of this sustainable sector,” he said.

Horticulture growers at a protest outside Leinster House.

“We fully appreciate the environmental importance of peatlands and the need to look at alternative substrates for use in the horticulture sector.

“However, there is currently no viable alternative to peat for the majority of operators in the commercial horticulture sector,” he said.

Last month, some 3,600t of horticultural peat arrived from Latvia into Drogheda Port. This, despite a Government announcement after IFA’s peat protest in July that a ‘stockpile’ of peat had been secured for the sector. This will be the first of many shipments.

Furthermore, peat will need to be imported for the mushroom sector in the coming weeks if the Government does nothing.

It seems to us that what Minister Hackett is most interested in is ‘window-dressing’ for Green Party voters

Peat for the mushroom sector requires fresh excavate, so in essence, a product comprising 80% water will be imported. There is no logic to it.

“It seems to us that what Minister Hackett is most interested in is ‘window-dressing’ for Green Party voters. It appears that creating an unanticipated environmental issue elsewhere is not important, as long as peat harvesting is no longer taking place in Ireland.

“The importation of peat will increase the environmental footprint of Irish growers while placing them at a severe competitive disadvantage,” said Paul Brophy, IFA national horticulture chairman.

Some ministers and environmental groups are even recommending coir as an alternative despite its environmental credentials being akin to palm oil production.

The consultation group convened by Minister Malcolm Noonan earlier this year has met on 12 occasions. Every possible alternative has been discussed at length. The final report is still outstanding.