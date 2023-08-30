Barne Estate, which has been owned by the Moore family since 17th century, is for sale by private treaty in one whole lot or four separate lots.

I hear the bidding for the Barne estate in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, kicked up a gear over the weekend.

I’m reliably informed a bidding battle is under way between a prominent bloodstock company and a local businessman who is also a farmer from south Tipperary.

I heard that the bidding has hit €16.5m for the 750ac pile, which includes some of the finest land in the county and a 17th century house. The guide price was €13.5m and at the rate the bidding is going, which I’m told is in €500,000 bids, it will be snapped up for well above the asking price.