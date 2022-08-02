The commercial cattle section at this year’s show is back bigger and better than ever. It is one of the largest sections in the show with 285 entries and it will be the largest gathering of commercial cattle assembled for a one-day show in Europe in 2022.

Exhibitors in this section compete for a whopping prize fund of €20,000. Competition is fierce, with many cattle that are being shown at this year’s show bought for big money at autumn sales.

A win in Tullamore is a big achievement, with gold and silver medals presented to the champions of each section.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Michael Dolan, head of the commercial cattle section at the show, said: “Even to get a rosette in any class is a big achievement and many would consider a win in Tullamore as being one of the highlights of their showing career.

“It’s great to be able to welcome back people to the show, both inside and outside the show ring. It’s been a really good return for many local shows with big crowds attending and we hope to see a big crowd around the commercial cattle rings in Tullamore on Sunday 14 August.”

Cattle

The commercial cattle schedule is packed this year, with a total of 26 classes which includes 13 calf classes, 11 senior cattle classes and two young handler classes.

The calf classes are broken into seven breed classes and six weight classes. A new class this year is the best calf other than a Charolais cross, Limousin cross or Belgian Blue cross.

Another new class is the best calf, male or female, weighing up to 270kg. One of the most hotly contested prizes in this section will be the Kepak beef factory animal of the future calf championship.

Two young handler classes in the commercial section are being held at midday.

The senior cattle classes include three bullock classes, five heifer classes and two bullock and heifer combined classes.

Highlights in this section consist of the Moyvalley Meats €2,000 factory bullock championship, the Dawn Meats €2,000 factory heifer championship, the Liffey Meats €1,000 best Angus beef animal, best Charolais cross heifer and bullock class. Entries have been strong in all classes, with big entries in the commercial replacement breeding heifer class.

Classes will be judged across two rings, with a number of judges on hand to adjudicate the large array of classes.