The Irish Hereford Cattle Society held its annual spring show and sale of bulls in Nenagh Mart last week. Dairy farmers have been out in force at traditional breed sales over the last week with big demand for bulls ready to work. The average sale price in Nenagh was €3,200/head, which was over €300 above the average price for the same sale last year.

Noel Farrell of Brocca Herefords, Westmeath took home the top call of €4,700 for his bull Brocca Leo. Leo is sired by Allowdale Rambo 738 and bred from a Cill Cormaic Kasper dam.

Brocca Leo

Skehanore Gifted was next in line. This June 2020-born bull was bred by Tom and Paddy Hickey, Cork. Gifted is sired by Free Town Peerless, National Hereford Champion 2021.

Skehanore Gifted

Gifted was bred from a Balleen Plomber dam and has five stars for terminal index and carcase weight and was purchased for €3,650 by a Laois breeder.

Ballinveney Dougal, born in November 2020 and bred by Rory Farrell, Tipperary, sold for €3,400 to a Galway farmer. Dougal, sired by Karoonda Sampson, one of the IHBS breed improvement sires and bred from a GH Adams 1 Bulge dam, has a four-star terminal index.

Ballinveney Dougal

Mountwilliams Octavius was crowned reserve champion by judge Cathal Flynn of Rossmore Herefords, Monaghan. This November 2020-born bull was bred by Aidan Farrell, Co Westmeath.

The reserve champion

Octavius was sired by Butlerstown Duke and bred from a Churchill Storm dam and has four stars for both the terminal and the replacement indexes. He sold for €3,400.

Simonstown 1 Bruce, bred by Gabriel Glynn, Co Westmeath, sold for €3,300 to a fellow breeder from Clare. This May 2020-born bull was sired by Black Water Master and bred from a Grousehallpoll 1 Premier-sired dam.

Simonstown 1 Bruce

Kye Ranger 920, bred by Padraig McGrath, Roscommon, was sold to a Clare farmer for €3,250. Ranger is sired by Pulham Ranger and bred from a Cill Cormaic Kasper dam. This August 2020-born bull has five stars for terminal index and carcase weight.