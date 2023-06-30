Farmers across Ireland experienced the hottest June on record, according to Met Éireann. / Donal O' Leary

June in Ireland was the hottest on record, according to Met Éireann.

The national weather forecaster recorded average temperatures for the month of 16+°C, levels which have not been seen for 83 years.

June 2023 was more than half a degree higher than June 1940.

Met Éireann has also announced the highest temperature of 2023 so far, 28.8°C, reported at Oak Park in Co Carlow on Tuesday 13 June. This is the third consecutive year that a temperature at or above this value has been observed in Ireland.

‘Particularly warm’

Met Éireann’s climatologist Paul Moore said that “although temperatures have fallen in recent days, they will not prevent this June’s record-breaking situation”.

“This year’s particularly warm June is part of an observed warming trend and our research shows that this trend will continue.

The hottest day of the year was seen in Teagasc Oakpark, Co Carlow. \ Donal O' Leary

“An average monthly temperature of greater than 16°C has been seen in July and August, but never before in June. June 2023 was well above normal due to persistent warm days and nights,” he said.

Records

Moore described how twenty-three of Met Éireann’s 25 primary weather stations are showing their warmest June on record.

“In early June, cool easterly winds on the east coast meant that Phoenix Park and Dublin Airport stations were cooler but they still show their warmest June since 1976,” he added.

Climate change makes record-breaking temperatures like these more likely, and the recent marine heatwave off the coast of Ireland has brought extreme sea-surface temperatures to Irish shores.

Met Éireann researcher Dr Pádraig Flattery said that Ireland can expect “further records to be broken and more frequent and extreme weather events”.

“A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture (about 7% for every 1°C of warming) and warmer waters, in turn, provide more energy for storms and can contribute to extreme rainfall events,” he said.

Thunderstorms

This June and especially over the past two weeks, Ireland has seen nine days of intense thunderstorm activity, with heavy downpours, lightning and at times, hail, Met Éireann outlined.

Warmer conditions create larger thunderstorms, Met Éireann said. \ Philip Doyle

While this prolonged spell of thunderstorms has not been the norm in Ireland, going forward we are likely to see more of this type of weather as the climate warms, it said.