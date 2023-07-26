Out with the old and in with the new, Macra president Elaine Houlihan is set to shake up the young farmer organisation’s annual conference, set for the October bank holiday weekend.

The event, which has traditionally focused on bread-and-butter farming issues, is to gain a broader rural twist with housing, transport and potentially rural access to contraception to feature in the lineup.

While some Macra members raised eyebrows this week as to what the new event might entail, Houlihan insisted there will still be the farm walks and welly time, along with the usual Saturday night shindig.

An event outline will be finalised this week, Houlihan confirmed, with all roads leading to wherever it might end up.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan awaits his invite.