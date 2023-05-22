The closing date to apply is 11.59pm on 22 May 2023.

There is only hours to go until the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) scheme closes for applications.

As of 9am on Monday 22 May 2023, some 18,061 farmers had applied to the scheme.

As of last Wednesday, some 13,800 farmers had applied to the scheme.

A jump in applications had been expected in recent days, with the Department targeting 20,000 farmers in this scheme.

The recent experience from schemes such as the National Liming Programme, Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), Organics, etc, has been a surge of applications in the final week.

While the deadline for applications is 22 May, late applications can be submitted after the closing date for 25 days, subject to a penalty of 1% for every working day (penalty of 18%, with 100% penalty after day 25).

The Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers not already participating in the Bord Bia Sustainable Beef Assurance Scheme to apply as soon as possible to ensure the farm becomes a member before the deadline of 16 October 2023.