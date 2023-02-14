The crisis in accommodating Ukrainian refugees as well as asylum seekers from many countries reflects the broader inadequacy of housing provision. In the last few months, planners, local authorities, central government and developers are regularly deflected into the allocation of blame for a systemic failure which has been decades in the making.
Excessive resort to judicial review by the superior courts is the main current target and is set to be curtailed, but the system of land-use planning in Ireland had been failing long before judicial review became an issue.
