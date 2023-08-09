The Dealer laughed when he saw a farmer post on Twitter that he is considering investing in a hovercraft.
With July breaking records for rainfall, this Co Down dairy farmer might have the right solution for gathering cows having previously posted about his gator leaving tracks across the field.
I wonder are hovercrafts good for moving stock and could they take over from quads when there’s been a deluge?
