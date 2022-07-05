Fodder crops generally have very small seeds. They need good seed-to-soil contact if planting into stubbles and not much tilling is required. Some people will direct-drill, but they do need soil contact so rolling is important where stubbles have been tilled.

If planting into grass, glyphosate should be applied to the grass crop and there should not be a heavy cover on the soil. Discing is a good option here.

Once grazed, the seed could be broadcast behind a disc. The need for ploughing might be taken out for the next crop of grass and this can help to reduce carbon emissions from the soil.

Expensive

Planting with a one-pass can work out expensive for what is to be a relatively low-input crop.

Some farmers or contractors may have an APV seeder mounted to their chosen cultivator and this cuts out a pass of a machine.

However, if you have a cultivator and want to do the work yourself, a fertiliser spreader can be used to spread the seed.

It does take a nice bit of setting up, but it also allows you to do your own work.

Use the book or the app to calibrate the spreader beforehand.

Many of the seeds are light and, depending on the spreader, the spread width may need to be reduced significantly to ensure that the crop is planted evenly across the field.

The roller is the last machine to enter the field and is important to get that seed-to-soil contact.

Fodder crops should be treated like any other crop and should be planted in good conditions.

Mind your soil and don’t cultivate or sow when the ground is wet.

To put a rough guide on costs, the Farm Contractors of Ireland place the cost of one run of a disc harrow at €40/ac or €135/hr. Rolling is €16/ac or €65/hr. If you have a cultivator yourself, it cuts down on costs.

Timing

When it comes to planting fodder crops, the earlier the better. A good start in warm weather will help to get growth off to a good start, provided there is adequate moisture available.

The phrase “a day in July is worth a week in August and a month in September” is important to remember.