The objective of the programme is to provide support to beef farmers to improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd. \ Claire Nash

The new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) was launched two weeks ago. Big numbers of farmers have been attending information meetings taking place around the country with a lot of questions being fielded by the Department of Agriculture.

Over 20,000 farmers are expected to apply for the scheme with over 2,000 applications already submitted.

The objective of the programme is to provide support to beef farmers to improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd.

The SCEP is basically a replacement for BDGP with the weighing element from the previous BEEP-S scheme included.

Who can apply for SCEP?

Be aged 18 years or over on date of submission of the application for participation.

Be the holder of an active herd number with herd owner status.

Be farming a holding in respect of which a valid BISS application is submitted to the Department on a yearly basis and on which all land parcels are declared.

Must be a member of SBLAS by 16 October 2023 and have continued participation for the duration of the programme.

At least 50% of the yearly reference number calved on the holding must be eligible calves between scheme year 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023 and every scheme year thereafter. In the case where the yearly reference number is one, at least one eligible calf must be born in that scheme year. Participants must calve down at least 50% of their yearly reference number annually.

Must attend the SCEP training course and an animal handling course by 15 November 2024.

How can I apply?

Applications for SCEP can only be submitted using the Department’s online facility through www.agfood.ie either by the applicant themselves or by an approved FAS adviser authorised to act on their behalf. Applicants not already registered for the Department’s online services will need to register first at www.agfood.ie. The scheme opened for applications on 20 March 2023 with a closing date of midnight on 22 May 2023.

What is an eligible suckler cow?

Belongs to a beef breed or is sired by a beef breed.

Is not a cow used to supply milk commercially.

Is part of a herd intended for rearing calves for meat production.

Rears a calf by suckling.

Is in the ownership and possession of the applicant and maintained on the holding.

Is properly tagged, registered and recorded in accordance with AIM rules.

Is inseminated either through natural service or AI, by a bull of a beef breed.

Gives birth to an eligible calf (dead or alive) in the applicant’s herd which is tagged and registered to that cow.

Requirements of the programme

Action one: eligible bull/eligible AI

In each scheme year, applicants must calve at least 50% beef breed animals of the yearly reference number.

In scheme year two, 80% of these calves must have been sired from a four- or five-star source, ie, a genotyped four- or five-star bull on either the terminal or replacement index (on a within or across breed basis) at time of service and/or if using AI, the AI straw used on participating holdings must be from a four- or five-star eligible bull on either the terminal or replacement index (on a within or across breed basis).

In the event that an applicant calves more than the 50% requirement, these animals must also be sired from a four- or five-star source to a minimum of at least 80% of their yearly reference number. The target increases to 85% in years three and four of the programme and 90% in year five.

It’s important to note that sire discrepancies identified as a result of any genotyping performed during the programme will be resolved and where commitments are subsequently deemed to have not been achieved, the corresponding penalties will be applied.

For participants using rare breed sires, a derogation from the annual targets under this action may be granted in certain circumstances. Such requests should be made to the beef scheme’s division before 30 June each year of the programme.

Action two: female replacement strategy

Applicants are required to ensure that by 31 October 2023, at least 50% of their yearly reference number are eligible females that are genotyped four- or five-star on the replacement index (on a within breed or across breed basis) at the time of purchase (for replacements brought into the herd) or at the time of genotyping (for those replacements bred within the herd).

The number of eligible suckler cows that produced an eligible calf on the holding in the years 2016 to 2021 inclusive are provided by the Department at the application stage.

This target increases to 65% by 31 October 2025 and 75% by 31 October 2027. Genotyped females must be at least 16 months old on these dates.

Action three: genotyping

Applicants will be required to take a tissue-tag sample from animals selected for genotyping as part of the programme. ICBF will select animals to be genotyped in each herd and will notify herd owners of the animals selected. It may be possible for the herdowner to nominate animals for genotyping other than those selected by ICBF.

Tags are expected to be posted out to scheme applicants in mid-summer for year one of the scheme

The number of animals to be genotyped each year will be at least equivalent to 70% of the beneficiary’s “yearly reference number” (rounded down to the nearest animal).

For example, an applicant with a yearly reference of 10 must have sufficient animals to genotype seven females, calves or eligible bulls, without repetition of animals genotyped under the programme to date.

Tags are expected to be posted out to scheme applicants in mid-summer for year one of the scheme. Tags will be sent out in early spring in future years. Samples must be returned by 30 November each year.

Action four: weighing

Participants must weigh at least 80% of eligible animals born on the holding of the yearly reference number in each scheme year and their dams and submit weights to ICBF.

Each live calf must be unweaned and weighed with its dam on the applicant’s holding on the same day.

Where a calf dies before five months of age or its dam, this must be recorded on AIM and the 80% does not include such pairs.

The calf must be a minimum of 50 days old before it is eligible to be weighed

All calves being submitted for weighing must have been born in the herd within each scheme year.

The calf must be a minimum of 50 days old before it is eligible to be weighed. Weights should be submitted within seven days of weighing and no later than 1 November annually.

Action five: calving details and surveys

In addition to meeting the statutory requirements for tagging and registration, programme applicants must complete the calving ease survey for each calf born on their farm.

Calf sire, calving ease, birth size and calf vigour must be recorded for each calf, along with calf quality, calf docility, dam docility, dam milk-ability, dam mothering ability, dam feet and legs, dam teat score and dam udder score.

If a cow departs your farm, a departure reason must also be given as part of the surveys.

All surveys for each scheme year must be submitted by 15 February the following year.

For the first scheme year, which runs from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023, scheme survey data must be submitted by 15 February 2024.

SCEP training

Applicants must attend two SCEP training courses related to information on controls, inspections and sanctions in the SCEP and information on health and safety and livestock handling.

These courses must be completed by 15 November 2024 and failure to attend will result in removal from the programme.

No payment will be made to farmers for attending the training courses.

Payment rates

Payments will be made on a per hectare basis with the first 15ha of the maximum payable area (MPA) being paid at €225/ha and the remaining hectares being paid at €180/ha.

The number of eligible suckler cows that produced an eligible calf on the holding in the years 2016 to 2021 inclusive are provided by the Department at the application stage.

The applicant will be presented with the best three years of 2016 to 2021 and will receive the average of these three years as a reference number. This reference number will be divided by 1.5 to give an MPA. For example, a farmer with a reference number of 10 will have an MPA of 6.67ha. This farmer will be paid €1,500 of a total payment or €150/cow.

Applicants with no data for the years 2016 to 2020 inclusive will be regarded as new entrants and will declare their programme and yearly reference number at application stage.

The same applies for suckler farmers who commenced operations in 2022 or early 2023. You must set an annual reference number which can be 20% less than the previous year’s reference number. This is to facilitate farmers who wish to reduce their cow numbers over the duration of the five-year programme and still remain in the programme.

In order to avail of the full payment, an applicant must have at least enough determined eligible forage hectares under their BISS application each year to match their MPA.

If the determined eligible forage area is less than the MPA but 80% or above, the payment will be based on this eligible forage area.

It’s important to note that failure to remain in the Bord Bia quality assurance scheme for the five years of the programme will result in a full clawback of monies paid out as part of the scheme.