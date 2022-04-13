Agronomists all over the country are once again at the beginning of a busy crop walking season. In the next few weeks, they will walk crops all across the country and advise farmers on the products to apply and the rates to use them at.
At Drummonds, the work to produce a healthy crop started long before now, examining soil samples and creating different fertiliser blends. Huge work then goes into forming pesticide recommendations and the trial site in Termonfeckin, Co Louth provides an ideal place to test different product timings, rates, sequences and mixtures.
