Farmers are reeling over the effective cut in the nitrates derogation, so soon after banding.

Almost two weeks on from the news that most of the country will lose the 250kg organic N/ha derogation, what are we to make of the changed landscape for Irish dairy farming or indeed farming in general?

The most recent EPA maps detailing the required area to drop? to 220kg N/ha, combined with the banding for organic nitrogen allocations that took effect earlier this year, are the realisation of dairy farmers’ worst fears.

But should we have seen it coming? And is there any way of stopping this?

Most criticism has been around the Irish Government accepting a derogation from the European Commission on the condition that 250kg/ha would only be retained where water quality could be proven to be improving from one year to the next.

Some argue that if water quality is stabilising, then the actions being taken by farmers will bring improvements. And there are questions why this stipulation was accepted by Ireland when it was known that a complete picture would not be available this year, when the mid-term review was to be conducted.

It’s entirely valid to question the wisdom of agreeing to a derogation that required information that was undeliverable in the short term.

Ted Massey, senior inspector in the Department of Agriculture’s nitrates division, said that the data was incomplete and the model of comparison flawed.

So why did we agree to these rules?

The word from the Department of Agriculture is that this was the best offer on the table from Brussels. Effectively, the only offer. Quite apart from the science, Ireland does not have a strong political hand to play when it comes to the derogation. And as to the partial information, it’s very likely that the likes of the Slaney and Blackwater valleys will not escape the 220kg limit ?when previous information is mixed in with the most recent EPA maps.

In the short term, the restricted area will increase, not shrink, as areas already termed vulnerable and highly stocked get included.

Not least because both areas contain significant amounts of tillage as well as dairy farms.

There are particular problems with nitrogen loss from tillage fields, which are not easily reconciled. This is not just about dairy farming.

Falling herd and increased levels of organic nitrogen

Incremental improvements in farming practice have reduced the level of nutrient loss from soils into waterways.

If Ireland had a static herd, we would expect to see improvements in water but stock numbers are only a part of the picture.

Overall cow numbers have barely moved since 2016, with the 2.5m cows in 2016 increasing by only 40,000 over seven years.

However, inside that statistic, we can see that the number of dairy cows continues to grow, with the number of suckler cows steadily waning.

Does that matter? In the context of the derogation, it probably does.

Firstly, we are now being told that dairy cows have a deeper footprint than suckler cows. Cow banding is designed to reflect that, with high-output dairy cows given an organic nitrogen loading (allocation) of 106kg. That’s a 20% increase on the previous 89kg allocated to dairy cows. It’s also almost double the 65kg allocation given to suckler cows.

The overall profile of dairy cows is about 15% of cows in the 106kg top band, with 70% in the middle 92kg band and 15% in the lower 80kg band.

With that in mind, let’s look at 2021 to 2022, when the CSO crops and livestock survey for June 2022 shows dairy cow numbers increased by 22,800, but suckler cows fell by 27,100.

While overall cow numbers fell by 4,300, the organic nitrogen loading attached to those cows actually increased.

Extra dairy cows

Taking the extra dairy cows as having the national average profile, they added 2.1m of organic nitrogen to the national inventory, while the lower suckler cow number reduced it by 1.761m kilos of nitrogen. That’s an additional 339,000kg of organic nitrogen produced from a falling cow herd.

That’s probably a conservative estimate, as it’s unlikely that many expanding or new dairy herds have cows in the 80kg bracket.

The fact that the overwhelming majority of these cows are in their first lactation mitigates.

There is a second factor to consider. Suckler cows are being lost from all over the country, but extra dairy cows are concentrated in certain regions, and certain catchments. This places significant environmental pressure on those catchments. I deliberately say nutrient loss.

Nitrogen and phosphorus are both polluting to water and essential in soils for the growing of crops.

Ted Massey, Department of Agriculture, speaking on water quality and the nitrates derogation at the Moorepark open day 2023. \ Donal O'Leary

When these nutrients leach from soils, it’s a loss to the soil, as well as an environmental burden on the waterway they find their way to. Inadequate slurry storage, and hence poor timing of spreading nutrients and poor timing of purchased nutrients, are two other big sources of nutrient loss that impact on derogation success.

Messaging shortfall

The mantra from this Government has been there will be no forced cow cull at individual farm level. Any dairy reduction scheme would be voluntary and optional, we have been told.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue can honestly say that he is being true to his word in that regard with what is emanating from the Food Vision dairy group, but that is only a partial truth.

The parallel reality is that cow banding and the reduced derogation are a forced cow cull for farmers who don’t have access to extra land and access to the finance to lease that land at eye-watering prices.

We still need fresh blood

This has been on the cards for some time, at least the last two years.

It was incumbent on the minister and the wider department to clearly signal this fact.

The era of dairy expansion is effectively over, and that has not been said often and explicitly enough.

Of course, we still need fresh blood. A cohort of dairy farmers, having lived most of their farming lives in the quota era, are close to being banjaxed (to use the word Brian Stanley uttered in relation to RTÉ lately).

Dairy farming is physically intensive, and a constant flow of new entrants is vital to keep the sector vigorous and forward-looking.

For this reason, two things need to happen.

Farmers who are retiring are entitled to some reward for the output/allocation (quota if you must) they have built up. But we cannot repeat the mistakes of the past, where a generation of farmers spent decades paying for the lease of production quota.

Whether the currency is carbon, organic nitrogen or kilos of milk solids, allocations must be bought and sold, not rented in and out. The latter option is too heavy a yoke for young farmers and new entrants.

Furthermore, young farmers, new entrants and small herds with expansion capacity must be given priority in any new production rights trading scheme.

Could bio-digesters take a significant proportion of organic nitrogen out of the equation in areas like west Cork and Cavan/Monaghan, where land availability pressure seems most acute?

We keep hearing about plans to have at least 100 anaerobic digester plants of significant scale in place by 2030, but there isn’t much sign of them yet.

If the Government is serious about this target, why not start in those areas of the country most dependent on the derogation, such as west Cork and Monaghan.

In both of those areas, extra land is simply not available for cows. The big question is, what feedstock would be used alongside slurry? We would need a large grass bank from somewhere, or crops grown specifically for biodigesters.Hard to get that in West Cork or Monaghan.

What next?

The big question, of course, is whether 220kg is the new upper limit for the medium term, or whether this is merely the first step on a downward spiral to 170kg and the end of the derogation.

It’s too early to tell, but it seems that rather than reinstating 250kg, the Irish dairy sector and the Government may be involved in a rearguard action to retain any derogation at all.