The Pollard organic dairy farm in Ballywilliam, Co Wexford, is owned by Marie Pascale Pollard and managed by Kevin O’Hanlon.

The 155-cow dairy herd runs on a 130ha land base, of which 86ha is owned and 44ha rented, spread across two blocks of land.

The farm was certified to full organic status in May of this year and supplies all of its milk to Glenisk.

The herd is currently a mix of spring and autumn calvers, with a plan to move to autumn calving to avail of higher prices offered for organic winter milk.

In the wake of the 2018 drought, farm manager Kevin O’Hanlon embarked on an organic farming journey, first adopting multispecies swards and reducing chemical fertilisers to transform their high-input, high-output approach.

The farm, O’Hanlon believes, has reaped the economic and environmental benefits of regenerative practices such as no-till cultivation, cover cropping, and rotational grazing, including increased profitability, reduced labour and the revival of wildlife and soil health.

Kevin cultivates combination crops consisting of peas, oats and barley, incorporating multispecies undersown in certain paddocks to create wholecrop systems.

This strategy aims to assess the effectiveness of densely planted fields in controlling weeds.

Attendees inspect the multispecies crop. Chicory can be seen in flower.

The farm’s aim is to leverage multispecies swards and clover to sustain livestock levels while minimising dependence on imported feed, ultimately maximising profits despite a decline in milk sales.

A great crowd turn out for the walk down in Ballywilliam, Co Wexford.

Kevin shared insights into the Pollard organic conversion with more than 100 farmers who recently gathered there for a Teagasc farm walk.

“Prior to conversion, we began to slowly decrease the amount of chemical fertiliser used to allow grassroots to develop and utilise nutrients found deeper in the soil,” he explained. “We carry out very little agitation. We allow runoff water from chutes to naturally agitate the slurry tanks. This diluted slurry is then spread on paddocks after every second grazing, providing a valuable source of nutrients.”

One key element that has driven the success of their organic farming system is the strategic incorporation of clover and legumes in multispecies swards.

Kevin said: “Clover is the driver of the system here. The productivity of the farm has been sustained by the nitrogen-fixing ability of clover in our multispecies swards.”

Despite the absence of chemical fertilisers, the farm maintains a 3.2LU/ha stocking rate, which Kevin credits to the productivity of multispecies swards on the farm.

The combination crop of peas, oats and barley was not too far from harvest on the Pollard farm.

He also emphasised the role of natural fertilisers on the farm, saying: “Manure is key; it is the cheapest form of P (phosphorus) and K (potassium) you will get coming in the gate.

“By spreading manure on a third of the farm every year, we have seen notable improvements in soil nutrient levels, especially P and K.”

The farm’s feed management strategy focuses on optimising milk yield while minimising costs.

“We feed cows to milk yield; we have halved the amount of ration given to cows. Cows receive between 0.8kg and 2kg of ration per head, they are fed organic nuts with 16% protein. Organic nuts are currently €770/t,” Kevin said.

Although the transition to organic farming has impacted milk yields, the overall profitability of the enterprise has increased when considering input costs associated with conventional dairying. See Tables 1 and 2.

Kevin highlighted the broader benefits of organic dairying, saying: “Apart from the financial side of organic dairying, there are other benefits to consider, such as the social and environmental benefits.

“We’ve noticed a reduction in labour requirements as there is less spreading, feeding and machinery work.

“Environmentally, we have seen a revival in wildlife around the farm; earthworm populations have exploded. I’ve also noticed dung beetles around the farm for the first time in years.”

Multispecies swards

“We have 54ha of multispecies swards (MSS) on the farm. The latest paddock of multispecies was sown in April,” Kevin explained.

Detailing the process, he said: “We ploughed a grass ley and sowed multispecies with a ring roller. This multispecies sward is a DLF 6 species sward which contains chicory, plantain, red and white clover and various grass varieties.”

The farm has explored different cultivation methods to establish and maintain these multispecies swards.

“We’ve tried different cultivation methods such as disking, broadcasting, direct drilling, and ploughing. We’ve noticed the best establishment of a MSS after ploughing,” Kevin said.

One of the characteristics of multispecies swards is their persistence, he explained. “MSS are persistent and should last four or five years. Including plants like chicory, which have the ability to go to seed and self-reproduce, ensures the sustainability of these swards. This self-seeding ability of the MSS reduces the need for reseeding and creates a self-sustaining system,” he said

Regenerative grazing

Kevin explained the grazing systems in place on the farm: “We are trialling regenerative grazing across the farm. Cows consume one-third of the grass, leaving another third to photosynthesise to encourage regrowth. The remaining third is walked in by the cows, this maintains soil health.”

Extended grazing is another aspect of the farm’s grazing strategy.

“Cows are housed as little as possible. Last year, cows were housed from 12 to 26 December. We buffer-feed cows in the spring to maintain extended grazing,” he said.

“We’ve noticed an improvement in soil structure since we’ve implemented multispecies swards with less poaching of paddocks during the winter. As multispecies swards have a deeper root system than your average grassland paddock, it also has a greater capacity to hold soil moisture during times of drought,” Kevin said.

Combination crops

“We planted our combination crop of peas, oats and barley at the end of April. The peas, oats and barley were sown in with MSS.

“It’s in the ground for around 12 weeks before harvesting. With the drought in May and wet conditions in June, the crop is running a little behind and should be harvested within the next two weeks,” Kevin explained, speaking on 6 July.

“We have a ratio of 40% oats, 40% barley and 20% peas. We planted less peas than we did last year as we noticed that the peas can drag down the crop. Although peas are susceptible to lodging, they are a great source of protein,” Kevin said.

A portion of the combination crops are under-sown with MSS.

Kevin highlighted the benefits of under-sowing in combination crops, stating, “multispecies swards act as a natural weed suppressant when under sown with combination crops.”

“The multispecies swards provide a layer of defence against weeds, promoting sustainable weed control,” Kevin said.

Weed suppression

Beyond weed suppression, multispecies swards have enhanced the combination crop’s overall performance, he maintained, saying: “It makes a great whole crop, and we’ve had great yields so far.”