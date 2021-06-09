An Taisce’s decision to not allow the construction of a cheese factory proceed without challenge put a potential supply limit on the future of Irish dairy farming.
However, Dutch-headquartered dairy giant FrieslandCampina has come through a period of similar supply restrictions. With almost 17,000 member dairy farmers across the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, the co-op is the fifth largest milk processor in the world, producing 1.6% of the world’s milk at just over 9.7bn litres in 2020.
