The new Terra Range from Target Fertilisers is a sustainable fertiliser solution for farmers.

The EU Farm to Fork strategy outlines a specific set of guidelines and goals that farmers must work towards and Target Fertilisers is aiming to help make the targets set out in this strategy more achievable with its new Terra range of fertilisers.

What is the EU Farm to Fork strategy?

The EU Farm to Fork strategy is a stepping stone to reaching the overall goal of making Europe the first climate-neutral continent in the world.

Under Farm to Fork, the European Commission aims to develop an integrated nutrient management action plan to address the present use of fertilisers and increase the sustainability of the livestock sector.

It encourages the use of precise fertiliser application techniques, sustainable agricultural practices and recycling organic waste into renewable fertilisers.

One of the key targets is to reduce fertiliser use by at least 20%. This is likely to affect the quantity and type of nutrient inputs farmers use to produce grass and other crops.

Other EU Farm to Fork targets

Reduction in fertiliser application rates is one cog in the wheel of the Farm to Fork strategy. The following have also been set out by the EU:

A reduction by 50% of the use of chemical pesticides by 2030.

A reduction of nutrient losses by at least 50%, while ensuring that there is no deterioration in soil fertility - this will reduce the use of fertilisers by at least 20% by 2030.

A reduction by 50% of the sales of antimicrobials for farmed animals and in aquaculture by 2030.

Reaching 25% of agricultural land under organic farming by 2030.

What solution does the Terra range from Target Fertilisers offer?

Target Fertilisers will help drive the Farm to Fork strategy by supporting farmers in adopting sustainable and efficient farming practices by using Terra products, while also maintaining farm profitability.

Target Fertilisers sustainable fertiliser solution, Terra, enables farmers to take an active part in the ongoing transformation of the food system.

Thanks to farmers adopting new technologies like this one, consumers will have access to safe and sustainable food choices every day.

By using best practices and solutions that exist today, we can already improve nitrogen use efficiency (NUE), decrease nitrogen (N) application while maintaining yields and reducing carbon footprint.

Target Fertilisers is committed to the future of agriculture in Ireland through sustainable fertiliser usage.

Target Fertilisers is constantly looking at methods of maximising production through environmentally friendly and efficient uses of fertilisers.

As a result, the Terra range by Target Fertilisers was developed, which includes a bio-stimulant, PSI 362. This is an extract from brown seaweed and it stimulates the nitrate transponders in the plant to take up more of the available N in the soil than they would normally do.

The extra nitrates taken up are converted into amino acids, which produce more chlorophyll, and therefore more photosynthesis takes place.

This means we get similar biomass levels produced even with 20% less N as set out in the Farm to Fork strategy targets.

What is precision agriculture and what role will it play in achieving the targets?

Precision agriculture refers to using new technology, such as in-field sensors and satellites, to provide advice on the preferred action that can be taken in the field, improving both fertiliser efficiency at farm level and the impact on the environment.

Precision and digital tools can make a difference for the environment, but some practical factors must also be considered.

The following should be examined when spreading fertiliser:

Type of fertiliser – particle density, shape, strength and size.

The machine – having a spreader capable of spreading the fertiliser evenly over the desired bout width is essential.

Spreader settings – disc and vain type, speed and angle and the spreader angle to the crop.

Rate setting – getting the correct rate of fertiliser out (kg/ha or bags/acre) is important and while manufacturers' setting guides are a starting point, some level of field calibration is often needed.

As weather conditions change rapidly throughout the growing season, farmers must review and fine-tune their fertilisation plan on an ongoing basis to adapt practices, especially for nitrogen.

Furthermore, agricultural advisers and precision agriculture are essential to help minimise environmental pollution and to ensure economic profitability for farmers to grow and harvest high-quality, healthy crops and grass.

Considering all the challenges facing farmers, Target Fertilisers worked towards the development of a more sustainable growing solution; the Terra range being one such solution.

