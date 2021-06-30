It is a relatively straightforward process to access your current entitlement values via agfood.ie.

You will need your username, seven-digit PAC code and password to log in to your agfood.ie account.

If you cannot remember your password there are options to reset it on the login screen, while if you have mislaid your PAC number you will need to contact the Department of Agriculture to issue a new one.

Once logged in, the process is simple. Scroll down the list of options and select “Direct Payments (BPS/Greening/SPS)”.

This will bring you through to the direct payments portal where you can view correspondence relating to this year’s BPS application and previous years documents.

Scroll down the page and on the bottom right you will see the heading “Entitlements”.

There are four options here including the farm’s entitlement position for 2021, 2020 and also for the period 2015 to 2019.

The latter option shows how entitlement values changed under the move to 60% convergence under the last CAP reform and Ireland’s Rural Development Plan 2014-2019.

The final option shows your current usage position for entitlements.