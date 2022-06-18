The Fodder Support Scheme opened for applications on Friday 17 June 2022. / Donal O'Leary

The Fodder Support Scheme, which will pay farmers up to €1,000 for making silage and hay this summer, opened for applications on Friday 17 June 2022.

Applications must be submitted online via the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s agfood.ie facility.

Farmers can submit an application in their own right or via an approved agent acting on their behalf.

Step-by-step guide

The application process is relatively straightforward.

Once you log on to your agfood.ie account, scroll down the list of options and select the heading “Exceptional Aid Measure”.

The Fodder Support Scheme can be accessed through the Exceptional Aid Measures window on agfood.ie.

This will bring you through to a screen displaying links to the terms and conditions of the scheme and a link to submit queries. In the top left corner, click on the heading “select scheme to enter”.

This brings up three options: Fodder Support Scheme 2022, Beef Exceptional Aid Measure, and Beef Finisher Payment.

The next web page will detail your current details as registered with the Department and the option to create a new application.

Once this option is selected, it brings you through to a portal which displays the total claimed area as per your 2022 Basic Payment Scheme application, the area of non-payable hectares and the total area eligible for inclusion in the scheme.

The next step is entering the area in hectares that you are committing to cut and conserve as hay/silage in a first and second cut. Following this, the last steps are to accept four scheme declarations and then click on the “submit application” button at the bottom. Once submitted, you will be notified that an application has been submitted successfully.

The area of silage / hay which has been conserved to date and which is planned to conserve should be recorded as a first or second cut.

Important considerations

The silage scheme closes for applications on 2 August 2022. Only hay/silage conserved by 5 September 2022 is eligible for inclusion.

