Farmers who are currently taking part in the 2021 Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) transitional scheme can continue their participation in BDGP for 2022.

The option is now open to farmers to further extend their contracts for a rollover of one further year into 2022.

There are two ways to apply for the extension:

1. Via agfood.ie

Farmers or their agents can logging on to agfood.ie to submit the application up to 5pm on 20 December 2021.

2. Via text message

If an existing 2021 BDGP participant or an agent operating on his/her behalf does not apply on agfood.ie before Wednesday 8 December 2021, the participant if they are signed up to receive text messages from the Department will receive a text message on Friday 10 December 2021 asking them if they wish to extend their BDGP participation by one year.

The options to reply are either “DAFM Y” (for Yes I want to extend my BDGP contract into 2022) or “DAFM N” (for No I do not want to extend my BDGP contract into 2022).

The participant or agent operating on his/her behalf will have 72 hours from the time the SMS is sent during which they must reply. A confirmation text will be issued in reply if the Department has successfully received a response.

By replying “DAFM Y”, participants are accepting the updated terms and conditions of the scheme, a full copy of which are accessible on the Department’s website.

A further text will be issued on Tuesday 14 December 2021 to those who have yet to reply, followed by a further text on Friday 17 December 2021.

Deadline

The deadline for submission of all applications is 5pm on Monday 20 December 2021.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said his Department has endeavoured to make the process to extend participation as straightforward as possible, with two options available for submission of applications.

“I am committed to supporting the suckler sector as it is critical to the overall success of our agri-food industry. I was delighted to be able to secure funding in Budget 2022, to ensure we could continue crucial farm schemes such as the BDGP,” he said.

“2022 is the final year of the BDGP before the start of the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Scheme in 2023, as part of the next CAP. This scheme will see participants receive €150 on the first 10 cows and €120 on remaining cows,” he said.

For any queries in relation to submission of applications, farmers can contact 0761-064423 or beefschemes@agriculture.gov.ie