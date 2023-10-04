Now is the time of year to get on top of your tax returns.

Tax deadlines are on the horizon with late October for paper filers and mid-November where you opt to file and pay online.

The payments due are:

Balance of tax for 2022.

Preliminary tax for 2023.

The normal preliminary tax payment would be 100% of the previous year, ie of the 2022 liability.

However, with 2022 being a year of record profits and 2023 a completely different year with profits down significantly – breakeven in most sectors – the option of paying preliminary tax at the rate of 90% of the estimated final liability for 2023 has to be seriously looked at.

It is still not too late to minimise your 2022 liability as a lot of farmers and their advisers stick to the norms instead of looking at all options.

If you have not claimed income averaging, why not look at using it?

Carefully managing averaging and reviewing your structure and capital expenditure plans on slurry storage and other work results in major benefits.

An example of a saving with averaging can be seen in Table 1.

There is a tax saving in 2022 of €31,836 with a cost of €6,189 in 2023, without allowing for any extra allowances for this year.

The overall saving over the two years is €25,634.

A significant cash boost to the farm in that the tax saved is cash preserved for the farm.

Other measures

Other 2022 tax saving measures to consider:

Review personal add-backs for electricity and so on. The average household bill is approximately €1,930.

Look at 100% allowances on energy-saving expenditure. This can be written off in one year.

Look at 50% allowances on expenditure on safety equipment instead of normal eight-year write off.

Examine pension payments up to the maximum limit of 40% of €115,000.

It isn’t too late to plan for 2023

For 2023, the following is available and it’s not too late to plan:

Averaging step out: where if profits fall significantly and you have not stepped out in the previous number of years. You can pay the tax on a normal profit basis with the deferred tax paid over four years. It does not defer Pay Related Social Insurance (PRSI).

Use the 100% allowances on slurry storage over two years – you can claim 50% net of the grant and VAT cost of expenditure on slurry storage for each of two years of 2023/24/25.

Use 100% allowances on energy efficiency spend including solar panels.

Avail of 90% preliminary tax.

Now is the time to review your tax for 2022 and plan before 2023 is finalised.