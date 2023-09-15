FarmersMarket.ie is the new classified advertising website and app from the Irish Farmers Journal.

We’re creating a community that farmers can trust through a platform that is farming-focused and easy to use.

With FarmersMarket.ie, you can buy and sell everything farming online and harness the power of the Irish Farmers Journal with its 379,400 weekly readers (TGI 2022) by also placing your ads in the weekly print edition.

If you want to buy or sell stock, machinery, property or want to advertise a job, then download the FarmersMarket.ie app now.

It's easy to place an advert at any time - just follow the simple instructions as seen in the video below with our beef editor Adam Woods.

Dealers and private advertisers alike can have their ads featured on the FarmersMarket.ie app, farmersmarket.ie and the Irish Farmers Journal classified pages.

Just click on the ‘place ad’ button, upload your photos, select the relevant category and follow the on-screen instructions to create your ad.

Make sure to include plenty of detail so buyers will have an accurate idea of what they are buying. Then just decide which listing type suits your product best, such as whether or not to include the ad on the Irish Farmers Journal classified pages.

From private sellers to corporate dealers there are a huge variety of machines available to view across the website and app.

The FarmersMarket.ie team will be attending the National Ploughing Championships at the Irish Farmers Journal stand and will be on hand to answer any questions and give demonstrations of the website and app.

Download the app today on the Play Store for Android or App Store for Apple users.