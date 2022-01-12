One of the important administrative jobs on any farm is to have an accurate record of all fertiliser purchases and where the fertiliser was used. Nutrient use must be accounted for and this information is essential for cross-compliance.

These records must show where individual fertilisers were used and the total rates must not exceed the individual field or crop allowances. Assembling these records is not a simple task, but neither is it an impossible one. Growers should be well capable of assembling their own nutrient records but many choose to leave it to others.