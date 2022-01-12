To ensure the results of a silage test are reliable, accurate silage sampling is important. This should only take place at least six weeks after ensiling.
When testing silage from a pit, a long silage core sampler should be used to sample a number of points from the surface of the pit.
If the pit is open, you can take approximately 12 samples across the face of the pit in a ‘W’ shape.
Samples should not come directly from the face of the pit where it has been exposed, so dig in a few inches to take the sample.
To sample baled silage, you will need to take a sample from a number of bales from the same cut, but you should not climb on to bales to take a sample.
Separate samples should be taken for first-cut and second-cut silage.
Top tips
