Leading industry officials share their expertise on how to prevent diarrhea in post-weaning piglets, without the use of zinc oxide.
Edgar Garcia, head of pig development at Teagasc, has advised that farmers who have not yet started the phasing out of zinc oxide in the post-weaning process, should do so as soon as possible.
Stress
IFA pig committee chair Roy Gallie said: “Anything that causes stress will have consequences for the piglets post-weaning.
“Stress can be brought on from wrong temperatures, being taken too early from the sow, different housing and mixing with other piglets,” he said.
Gallie said that using zinc oxide has been routine up to this, but said that farmers should not be frightened without it.
“Piglets will get a little bit of scour and looseness for a few days, but they will recover from it.
“It tends to come and go, but it should disappear around day eight post-weaning,” he said.
Gallie and Garcia have advised these simple steps for pig farmers to take ensure a smooth transition in weaning, without the use of zinc oxide.
1. It is critical that the piglets are eating rations/solids before they are weaned from the sow.
2. Keep the piglets hydrated with the use of an electrolytes oral rehydration solution.
3. Housing should be kept as clean as possible for the piglets.
4. Ensure that the piglets are kept in a warm environment so that they can stay warm despite the dress of weaning
Temperatures should be kept at approximately low to mid-20°C.
