Leading industry officials share their expertise on how to prevent diarrhea in post-weaning piglets, without the use of zinc oxide.

Edgar Garcia, head of pig development at Teagasc, has advised that farmers who have not yet started the phasing out of zinc oxide in the post-weaning process, should do so as soon as possible.

IFA pig committee chair Roy Gallie said: “Anything that causes stress will have consequences for the piglets post-weaning.

“Stress can be brought on from wrong temperatures, being taken too early from the sow, different housing and mixing with other piglets,” he said.

Gallie said that using zinc oxide has been routine up to this, but said that farmers should not be frightened without it.

“Piglets will get a little bit of scour and looseness for a few days, but they will recover from it.

“It tends to come and go, but it should disappear around day eight post-weaning,” he said.

Gallie and Garcia have advised these simple steps for pig farmers to take ensure a smooth transition in weaning, without the use of zinc oxide.

1. It is critical that the piglets are eating rations/solids before they are weaned from the sow.

At around week three, rations should be introduced to the piglets in small amounts, working up to larger amounts as the day’s progress.

This means that by week four when they are taken from the sow they will be already accustomed to feeding.

2. Keep the piglets hydrated with the use of an electrolytes oral rehydration solution.

A simple, cost-effective solution of sugar, salt and water can be made up to give the piglets.

This should be given ad lib for the first week post-weaning if the piglets need it.

3. Housing should be kept as clean as possible for the piglets.

A good-quality disinfectant should be used.

Housing should be left for a period of time to dry after washing and before the piglets are moved in.

Lime can be spread around the house, once it is dry, which will double up on disinfecting.

4. Ensure that the piglets are kept in a warm environment so that they can stay warm despite the dress of weaning

A thermometer should be kept in each house to regulate the temperature.

Temperatures should be kept at approximately low to mid-20°C.