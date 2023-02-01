The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has proposed legislation to provide for the establishment of a national fertiliser database and associated registers.
This bill has undergone pre-legislative scrutiny and is due to start second-stage examination in the Oireachtas shortly.
The National Fertiliser Database is being developed to:
Farmers
Under the proposed legislation, a farmer who wishes to purchase fertiliser (including lime) will have to register as a professional fertiliser end user on the Department’s online portal www.agfood.ie.
Following registration, which is a straightforward process, a unique identifier will be allocated to each user, which in the case of farmers will be their herd number. Farmers will have to upload stocks of fertiliser on farm once a year. There is no need for farmers to do anything until the legislation is enacted.
Agri-merchants
Under the proposed legislation if a co-op/merchant wants to sell fertiliser to a farmer or other professional fertiliser end user, they will need to register with the Department as a fertiliser economic operator.
Furthermore, under the proposals, each consignment of fertiliser leaving a co-op or agri-merchant’s premises must be entered on the national fertiliser database.
Details of the two ways in which a co-op or agri-merchant will be able to provide this data will be included in the full article which will be available on the Fertiliser Association of Ireland website.
