Current levels of solar photovoltaic (PV) deployment on farms are relatively low; however, to encourage the uptake of renewable energy generation by farmers some considerable developments have recently occurred.

These include:

Planning permission: rooftop solar installations covering the entire roof of agricultural premises are exempt from requiring planning permission.

Grid connection: the ESB micro-generation scheme allows for connection of 6 kVA inverters on single-phase systems or 11 kVA inverters on three-phase systems and the mini-generation scheme allows for connection of 17kVA inverters on single-phase systems or 50kVA inverters on three phase systems.

Export tariffs: the Clean Export Guarantee (CEG) was announced in early 2022 which requires that electricity companies pay an amount per kWh exported to the grid (ie an export tariff). The CEG is linked to the wholesale price of electricity and will vary continuously according to market rates.

The export tariffs currently available are considerably less than the unit rates charged for day rate electricity (about 50% less). Therefore, there is a strong incentive to size PV systems on farms predominantly for self-consumption, as this will yield the fastest payback. Spill over to the grid from TAMS grant-aided systems can avail of the CEG.

Grant support: the new TAMS III Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) will increase the grant rate to 60% and introduce a standalone investment ceiling of €90,000 for solar installations. The maximum size of PV system allowable has also increased from 11kWp to 62kWp. The reference costs have similarly been revised. The sizing guidelines for solar PV systems will cap the generation capacity of the system at the total annual electricity consumption of the facility.

These four developments mean that it has never been a better time to consider a solar photovoltaic system to improve the energy security and diversification potential of your farm.