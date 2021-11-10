The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will begin two weeks of farm inspections from Monday 15 November to Friday 26 November, with a focus on helping farmers to work safely at heights.
According to the HSA, over the last 10 years, 11 fatalities have occurred on farms as a result of working at a height.
The main risks when working at height are falls, either from ladders, through fragile roofs or unprotected edges of roofs. Ladders should only be used as a means of access or for work of very short duration.
Ideally, where farmers are undertaking the work themselves, they should use a mobile elevating work platform or scaffolding to undertake the work safely.
