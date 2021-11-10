Very serious injuries can be caused from unsecured ladders slipping sideways or kicking out at the base.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will begin two weeks of farm inspections from Monday 15 November to Friday 26 November, with a focus on helping farmers to work safely at heights.

According to the HSA, over the last 10 years, 11 fatalities have occurred on farms as a result of working at a height.

The main risks when working at height are falls, either from ladders, through fragile roofs or unprotected edges of roofs. Ladders should only be used as a means of access or for work of very short duration.

Ideally, where farmers are undertaking the work themselves, they should use a mobile elevating work platform or scaffolding to undertake the work safely.