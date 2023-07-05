The IFA is encouraging all farmers to be more vigilant and to fully embrace safe farming systems.

IFA farm family and social affairs chair, Alice Doyle, has said the findings from the Health and Safety Authority’s (HSA) annual report on workplace fatalities are a reminder of the dangers of working on farms.

The report on workplace fatalities shows that farming had the highest number of work-related fatalities in 2022, with 13 deaths recorded.

“We will continue to promote best practice to reduce the risk on farms. There is a particular issue with the age profile of our sector, which is part of a wider debate on measures needed to encourage young blood and generational renewal,” she said.

Farm Safety Week

Farm Safety Week will begin on Monday 17 July. The IFA is encouraging all farmers to be more vigilant and to fully embrace safe farming systems to help reduce the risk of causing an accident on your farms.

Now in its 11th year, the week sees the Irish Farmers Association working alongside the UK’s Farm Safety Foundation to bring the message of ‘farm safety’ to the farming community.

“Farming is a vital part of the structure and economy across the island. Farmers continue to work hard and long hours daily to produce essential foodstuffs. While farms are high-risk workplaces, farming does not have to be dangerous. Simple basic precautions can reduce the risks and prevent future accidents,” Doyle said.