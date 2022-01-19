The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has announced a two-week period of “intensive” farm safety inspections as the calving season kicks off around the country.

The authority has stated that the safe management of livestock was a particularly important practice on farms at calving season, when farmers are more likely to be fatigued and stressed, increasing the likelihood of farmer injury.

Ahead of the campaign’s launch on Monday 24 January, HSA senior inspector Pat Griffin has said that having the correct facilities is paramount for handling livestock safely.

“We know that, on dairy farms in particular, farmers may be managing larger herds of livestock. There must therefore be enough space and shelter for the number, size and class of cattle being held,” commented Griffin.