The HSA is advising farmers to ensure all tractor safety measures are in place ahead of the busy silage period. \ Philip Doyle

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will begin a two-week national inspection campaign on Monday 17 April, with a focus on the safe use of tractors and quad bikes (ATVs) on farms.

The inspection campaign, due to happen before silage season kicks off, is aimed at reducing the number of vehicle-related deaths on farms.

According to the HSA, 34 such deaths occurred on farms over the last five years.

Of the 34 vehicle-related fatalities, 18 involved tractors and four involved quad bikes (ATVs).

Of the four quad bike (ATV) related fatalities, two involved children and two involved people over 60.

Of the 18 farm fatalities involving tractors, 10 involved people aged 65 or over.

Action plan

The HSA drew attention to its ‘Farm Safety Action Plan’, which has been published in partnership with farm safety partnership advisory committee to cover 2021-2024 and focuses on safety critical areas on farms.

The new plan places a particular focus on high-risk activities, particularly tractors, ATVs and general vehicle use.

The requirement for training and PPE when using an ATV for work purposes is a new requirement which has been deemed necessary to reduce the number of serious injuries and fatalities resulting from the use of ATVs, particularly on farms.

There were 34 vehicle-related fatalities on Irish farms between 2018 and 2022.

The new regulations, which apply to all workplaces, come into force in November 2023. HSA inspectors, during the upcoming two-week inspection campaign, will be offering guidance to farmers on ensuring compliance in advance of the November deadline.

‘Take time to plan’

HSA senior inspector, Pat Griffin, said the inspection campaign is “primarily to encourage farmers to take time to plan for the safe use of tractors and machinery ahead of the busy silage harvesting season”.

“We urge farmers to plan ahead and make sure all involved in silage harvesting, all workers and contractors, have the necessary training and competence to do the job safely.

There were four quad bike (ATV) related fatalities on farms between 2018 and 2022.

“Safe systems of work that minimise risk must be planned for on each farm and followed by all involved.

"Training must also take place if it hasn’t already, particularly for new operators, to ensure the safe use of all machinery.

“The condition of the machinery to be used is also critical and any maintenance required should be identified and addressed now, well in advance of use - particularly to hitching, steering and braking systems,” he said.

Checklist

Griffin highlighted that the majority of injuries and fatalities with tractors, ATVs or farm machinery involve a combination of operator error, poor maintenance procedures and a lack of training, combined with the presence of children or elderly near the work activity.

He said that farmers need to consider the following:

Has the work activity been planned in advance?

Have all drivers or operators received adequate instruction and training?

Are brakes, handbrakes or parking brakes working properly?

Are cabs and doors in good condition?

Are tractor mirrors clean, in good condition and set correctly?

Do all operators of vehicles have the correct PPE?

Is work organised to avoid the presence of young children or other vulnerable individuals, such as elderly family members?

Farmers should complete a health and safety checklist ahead of silage season, says the HSA. \ David Ruffles

“We are asking all farmers and contractors, before the silage season starts, to complete the dedicated ‘Harvesting checklist’ in the new Farm Risk Assessment document to help identify any necessary improvements,” the HSA senior inspector added.

The checklist is available here.