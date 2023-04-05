"We are advising people not to pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds, and to also keep pets away from them" - Dr O'Moore, HSE

The HSE has warned farmers and vets to be vigilant if handling sick or dead birds this Easter.

People at risk are mainly those in direct contact and those handling diseased birds or poultry, or their carcasses - for example, farmers, vets and labourers involved in the culling and rendering.

As the weather gets warmer and people begin to spend more time outdoors in the coming weeks, the HSE is also reminding the public not to handle or touch sick or dead wild birds to protect themselves from bird flu.

According to the director of the HSE’s National Health Protection Service, Dr Éamonn O’Moore, there have been larger and more frequent outbreaks of avian influenza (or ‘bird flu’) in wild birds and poultry flocks than previously experienced in Europe since 2020.

Transmission of bird flu

Dr O’Moore said: “Transmission of bird flu viruses to humans are rare events.

"Thankfully, to date, no bird flu virus infection causing illness was observed in the EU/EEA countries. But infection could occur and has been reported in other countries.

"We are advising people not to pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds, and to also keep pets away from them.

"People should also avoid contact with surfaces contaminated with bird faeces and should not handle bird feathers they find in the wild," he said.

It is always best practice in general to regularly wash hands with soap and water or to clean your hands with alcohol-based hand gel when out in the wild, he advised.

Anyone who comes across dead or sick wild birds can notify the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine via the Avian Check App, or call the Avian Influenza Helpline Number 076-106 4403 or 185-0200 0456 (outside of normal office hours).