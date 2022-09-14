Dublin-based generator company Generators.ie has told the Irish Farmers Journal that there has been no letup in demand for generators since July.

“There’s huge demand, particularly from dairy farmers. [In] September 2021 things kind of kicked off because of all the media hype around power shortages. This year, things kicked off in July and we are probably getting around 100 phone calls a day as well as email enquiries seven days a week,” sales rep Gary O’Shaughnessy said.

Stocks are constantly being depleted, as fears of power shortages this winter drive sales on, he explained.

“We are currently waiting on more stock to come in again,” he said.

Cost

Diesel-powered generators popular with farmers are retailing anywhere from €10,000 to €15,000, he said.

Meanwhile, small domestic household generators are costing between €1,500 and €6,000.

“People are seeing increased ESB and gas bills. There’s such an uncertainty out there of gas supply and an uncertainty of electricity being generated because of shortages of gas,” he said.

A Drinagh Co-op spokesperson has said the co-op has seen a large increase in enquiries for generators.

“There’s definitely a bit of demand there for both diesel and PTO generators. Availability could be another issue though, depending on the supplier,” he said.

Coal

While enquiries for generators have increased significantly in the last while, there has been more of an “influx on coal”, a sales assistant at Tirlán, Dungarvan, told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“There were three or four enquiries about generators after the [recent] Prime Time episode on energy shortages but we could get 10 or 15 phone calls a day for coal orders and maybe five or 10 people calling into the shop.

“This year, coal is €1/kg so it’s €40 for a 40kg bag.

“Briquettes are also in higher demand this year but they’re also gone up in price,” he said.

Four bales of briquettes are retailing in the region of €27.95 now compared to €22 in 2021.