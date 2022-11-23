High-end commercial cattle breeding has become big business in the last few years with a big following from young stock people, in particular, at summer shows and autumn weanling sales.
The recent special commercial sale in Stranorlar Mart saw a top price of €10,100 for a Belgian Blue heifer and some big money will be expected for some of the top calves in the Carrick-on-Shannon Winter Fair. Over 450 cattle have been entered for the two-day show taking place on Sunday 27 November and the sale kicking off at 11am on Monday 28 November.
SHARING OPTIONS: