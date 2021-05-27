The 103 acre farm with entitlements at BallyLickey, Co Cork, is mixed quality land and is available for sale in one or three lots.

The final week of bids for a 103-acre farm west of Bantry is approaching and auctioneer John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty, said there has been unbelievably strong interest in this farm.

The land type here would be typical of the area and comprises of a mix of good-quality pasture land and rough grazing.

It may not be the dairy heartland of west Cork, but there is a strong livestock tradition in the area.

If speculation at EU level regarding a rise in the importance of more marginal land from an environmental perspective comes to fruition, then this farm could see its value rise in the coming years.

Location

Located north of Ballylickey village and less than five minutes’ drive from the N71 Cork to Killarney road, the land is laid out in three divisions.

The farm has extensive road frontage and the Coomhola River forms part of its western boundary.

Available for sale in one or three lots, there are entitlements valued at €6,500 attached to the property.

There’s good grazing land available in lot G, which consists of circa 14 acres, while lot H comprises of around 30 acres of mixed ground.

Lot K is made up of the balance of circa 58.5 acres and would be made up of more rougher grazing.

It's guided in the region of €3,500/acre and offers exceeding this have been received. Final bids are due by Thursday 3 June.