Ireland's target for organic land is very low compared to the rest of Europe, Matt Carthy has said. \ Philip Doyle.

There is huge scope for the expansion of the organic sector here in Ireland, Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson Matt Carthy told a Sinn Féin meeting in Cootehill on Monday night.

“The secret to it will actually be ensuring that people can get a fair price and a good price. How does that happen?

“We need to make sure that the organic product we’re producing is marketed, but also that public procurement policy shifts in all of those areas. That’s what I would call a fair approach to climate action,” he said.

Scandalous

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, he said that it is “scandalous” that organic beef and lamb is being sold at conventional prices.

“The target for organic land is very low compared to the rest of Europe. There is increased funding but there is a lack of imagination and vision,” he said. Carthy said there needs to be a ringfenced organic market budget for Bord Bia and much more work in promoting organic produce on the domestic market.