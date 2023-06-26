Embrace Farm founder Brian Rohan, Macra president Elaine Houlihan, Professor Frank O’Meara, Teagasc; Alice Doyle, IFA Farm family and Alma Jordan, Embrace Farm and Agri Kids at the Embrace Farm, Remembrance Service.\ Alf Harvey

John McNamara, Teagasc health and safety officer; John Hayes, Richard Hamilton, IHFA president; Alma Jordan, Embrace Farm and Agri Kids; Bill Callanan, Department of Agriculture and Grainne Callanan at the Embrace Farm, Remembrance Service. \ Alf Harvey

The Embrace Farm, Remembrance Service in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, Co Laois, Sunday 25 June 2023. \ Alf Harvey

A large crowd gathered in Co Laois on Sunday to remember all those who have died suddenly on farms in recent years.

Embrace FARM’s 10th annual ecumenical remembrance service allows farming families to share the names and memories of those injured or lost to sudden death.

The event took place in the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

Cllr Mark Hackett, Minister Pippa Hackett, Minister Martin Heydon TD; Brian Rohan, Embrace Farm founder; Mairead McGuinness MEP and Macra president Elaine Houlihan at the Embrace Farm, Remembrance Service. \ Alf Harvey

The event has become a notable one in the farming calendar, acknowledging the suffering of those who have survived farm accidents and providing a place for farm families to remember loved ones who have died suddenly.

For those who could not attend, the service was live streamed on www.embracefarm.com and will be replayed on RTÉ on Sunday 2 July.

Embrace Farm founder Brian Rohan, Macra president Elaine Houlihan, Professor Frank O’Meara, Teagasc; Alice Doyle, IFA Farm family and Alma Jordan, Embrace Farm and Agri Kids at the Embrace Farm, Remembrance Service.\ Alf Harvey

Hundreds of people who died suddenly on farms were mentioned and remembered in the roll call.

Among those who attended to pay their respects were EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, ministers of state Pippa Hackett and Martin Heydon and representatives of the office of An Taoiseach, as well as officials from Teagasc, the Department of Agriculture, farm organisations and the wider agribusiness sector.

John McNamara, Teagasc health and safety officer; John Hayes, Richard Hamilton, IHFA president; Alma Jordan, Embrace Farm and Agri Kids; Bill Callanan, Department of Agriculture and Grainne Callanan at the Embrace Farm, Remembrance Service. \ Alf Harvey

Embrace FARM founder Norma Rohan said: “It all started with the first Remembrance Service in 2014, and since then our services have evolved and grown so that we now provide support groups along with personalised practical and emotional supports for the farming community.”

Further information on Embrace FARM’s supports and work can be found on www.embracefarm.com.