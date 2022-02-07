The ICSA has warned hunt organisers that it is currently the busiest time of year for many farmers.

Hunt organisers should respect the wishes of farmers when it comes to accessing their lands, according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said it is currently the busiest time of year on most farms, with sheep lambing and cows calving.

He has urged hunt organisers to give advance notice and seek “explicit” consent before crossing farmland.

Kelleher described how many farmers are on duty 24 hours a day and said it is “unacceptable that a farmer should receive a text message informing them that a hunt will cross their farm the following day, and to make sure their cattle are in and their sheep are out of the way”.

According to Horse Sport Ireland, there are over 30,000 mounted hunt followers and 300 hunt clubs across Ireland.

Hunting constitutes the largest equestrian activity in Ireland during the hunting season, which runs from October to March.

Reasons

Kelleher said: “There can be all sorts of reasons why a farmer may not want a hunt to cross their farm.

"So, if a farmer deems that it is not appropriate for horses and hounds to pass through their land on a particular date, then those wishes should be respected.

“The time for getting farmers’ consent is when these events are being planned and routes are being decided. If you do not have the explicit consent of the farmer, then you must choose an alternative route.”

The Cork farmer highlighted that “working farms are not playgrounds”.

He said livestock can be dangerous and that they can be panicked by the appearance of a fast-moving hunt and excitable hounds.

“In the interest of fostering good relationships with local farmers, I would urge all clubs to seek consent well in advance of any hunt taking place and to respect the decision of any farmer who says they cannot accommodate a hunt during these busy times.”

