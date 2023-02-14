ICMSA has described trespassing and hunting as an insidious and nationwide problem.

A meeting with An Garda Síochána, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICSMA) and the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) took place at the Department of Justice on Monday 13 February to discuss illegal hunting, trespassing and intimidation of farmers.

The meeting follows a plethora of rural crimes over the last few months, including thefts, threats and attacks on farmers.

Following the meeting, ICMSA deputy president Denis Drennan said that many matters need to be clarified from the endemic problem of farm trespass by organised illegal hunting gangs that need to be addressed and dealt with.

While the meeting was useful, Drennan said there seemed to be confusion on what powers gardaí held.

“We asked the 'State' side of the meeting what powers guards responding to calls from farmers regarding threatening trespassers had to deal with these individuals and whether the gardaí themselves were aware of those powers and procedures.

"[The] ICMSA has heard from several farmers, who had been in this situation, and who told us that they had the impression that the guards arriving to the scene of a trespass or standoff did not themselves seem to know what to do beyond asking these gangs to move on," Drennan said.

This, Drennan added, is the "nub of the problem".

Farmers are usually in a worse position for having contacted the gardaí due to the lack of sanction or consequence for trespassers, Drennan argued.

“The gardaí need to have a meaningful response procedure and the trespass and threats must have consequences for these gangs or there’s really no point in them coming out,” he said.

There were practical steps towards getting a better and more rapid response system, he said.

Extending the Eircode system to land holdings and the publication of divisional or district crime prevention officers who could be reached by farmers on a 24/7 basis via mobile phone were some of the suggestions put forward.

Specific data

The major area identified by the ICMSA was the compilation of relevant data that went past general complaint statistics.

“We need a much more comprehensive record of this problem above and beyond other instances of rural reporting," Drennan said.

This data should include the number of complaints the gardaí receive about trespass-hunting, what was the response was, was there any follow-up, etc.

The ICMSA also argued that if the same individuals or groups are committing such offences, they should be being noted.

"The State agencies and An Garda Síochána are going to have to get serious about this and we are going to need a much more detailed and coherent account of what [the] ICMSA believes to be a really insidious and nationwide problem,” said Drennan.

IFA

IFA's crime prevention officer Barry Carey said that the meeting was a very positive step forward.

"Our members are the victims of all this and we want action immediately," Carey told the Irish Farmers Journal.

A further meeting will convene in the next couple of weeks, according to Carey.

