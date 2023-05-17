A senior hurling club in Galway is raffling off a two-year-old heifer.

Beagh GAA in south Co Galway is fundraising to help develop facilities for its players, teams and the community.

The senior hurling club from south Galway launched its fundraising raffle on 6 April, with all funds raised going towards developing facilities for the players, teams and the community.

As part of the raffle this year they are offering a chance to win one of either €2,500 in cash, a Belgian Blue heifer, or a Husqvarna Automower, which is a robotic lawnmore.

Five-star Belgian Blue heifer.

Gort Mart hosted club members selling raffle tickets and martgoers could see the stylish five-star heifer up close. On 30 April the heifer was taken to the Newmarket-on-Fergus agricultural show.

This two-year-old five-star Belgian Blue heifer, dubbed The Beagh Belter, can be won by purchasing tickets through this link

The Beagh club secretary, told the Irish Farmers Journal that “generally sales are going very well, people are constantly out and about selling”.

The closing date for the raffle is 17 June.