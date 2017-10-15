Hurricane Ophelia: status red warning now covers all of the country

A number of marts and agricultural colleges will not open on Monday as part of safety measures during hurricane Ophelia.

Updated at 10pm

Met Éireann has upgraded the status red warning, its most severe weather warning, to cover all of the country.

The Department of Agriculture has informed staff that its entire network of offices across the country will close on Monday 16 October.

Teagas said its colleges will close while the Department of Education said on Sunday night that all schools will remain closed on Monday.

Marts in Cork, Kerry and Waterford said they will not have sales on Monday with others expected to follow.

The status red warning will last from 6am on Monday 16 October to 3am on Tuesday 17 October.

Between 40mm and 100m of rain is all forecast to fall with the western seaboard set to receive the worst of the downpours.

Updated at 7.30pm

Met Éireann included new counties this Sunday on the list covered by a status red wind warning for Monday. Counties Limerick, Wexford and Waterford are now under the highest-level alert status, with gusts in excess of 130km/h forecast. This is in addition to the red warning already issued for counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

A status orange wind warning applies to the rest of the country.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast, with a status orange warning now in place for Connacht and counties Wexford, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford, where more than 40mm of rain is possible.

A yellow alert with 25mm to 40mm of expected rain applies to the rest of the country.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has called on farmers to follow closely the advice of the authorities as the storm hits. "Priority is obviously the safety of people and I would reiterate the advice that only essential travel should be taken. For farmers they should ensure that their yards are secured by securing loose objects," Minister Creed said.

He advised farmers and all people in rural areas to:

Be mindful of the dangers of fallen trees and electric wires, and leave the assessment of damage in such circumstances to trained professionals from the electricity companies.

Securely fasten shed doors and stay away from older slate-roof sheds.

Bring a family member or neighbour to check on livestock, and in more exposed and remote areas, wait until the storm abates to do so.

Check on elderly neighbours.

Closures

The following agricultural colleges have advised that they will remain closed all day on Monday:

Teagasc Clonakility.

Teagasc Kildalton.

Pallaskenry Agricultural College.

Mountbellew Agricultural College.

Waterford Institute of Technology.

Some marts have also decided not to hold sales planned on Monday:

Cork Marts has postponed Monday's sale at Bandon Mart to Thursday.

Cork Marts has also cancelled the sales at Dungarvan Mart and Corrin Mart (sheep).

Kenmare Mart has postponed Monday's sheep sale to Wednesday.

Other marts have so far confirmed Monday's sales will go ahead as normal despite the red weather warning in place in their county:

Tuam Mart is holding a Belgian Blue Weanlings Show and Sale on Monday evening.

KiImallock Mart is holding its regular Monday sale and a clearance sale of Friesian heifers.

Farmers are advised to check with their mart, factory, co-op or other agricultural services providers whether they are open on Monday.

