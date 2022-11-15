Hurricane Ravenelle, an August 2020-born heifer sired by Ampertaine Elgin out of a Willodge Vantastic Dam for Daire O’Meara who topped the sale at €5,000.

The Clare Limousin club held a pedigree heifer sale in Sixmilebridge Mart on Friday evening, 11 November.

The sale consisted of over 30 heifers that averaged €2,723 and had a clearance rate of 84%.

The club held a Mega Moo competition on the night as well as an AI straw raffle with over €4,000 worth of straws.

Up for raffle were straws of some of the most highly sought-after sires in the Limousin breed including Plumtree Fantastic, Elite Ice Cream, Rocky, the famous four- Ampertaine Foreman, Gigolo, Elgin and Commander and many more.

The lucky winner to take home all of the straws was Andrew McCarthy from Mullagh, Co Clare.

The Mega Moo competition got under way with five tickets from the 100 sold being drawn live in front of a packed ringside. The winner was Sean Lyons of the Ruan Limousin herd, Ruan, Co Clare, who had the choice of taking home any heifer in the yard, with the owner of the heifer receiving €5,000.

The other four ticket holders drawn all received vouchers for AI straws on the night.

Thirty-one heifers went under the hammer of auctioneer George Candler, with 26 of the females on offer finding new homes. Topping the trade was Hurricane Ravenelle from the herd of Daire O’Meara, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare. This August 2020-born heifer is sired by Elgin out of a Willodge Vantastic dam and sold for €5,000.

Securing €4,000 was Moohane Siren bred by John Meehan, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare. This September 2021-born heifer is sired by Loyal and is out of a Grenache-sired cow.

Sean Lyons, winner of the Mega Moo competition being presented with the golden ticket from club secretary Enda O’Gorman.

Two heifers met their reserves for €3,300. The first was Fairhill Rolo, a May 2020-born heifer sired by Ewdenvale Ivor out of an Elite S148 ET dam for Anthony Moloney, Feakle, Co Clare.

The second heifer to secure this price was Lackamore Special, a September 2021-born heifer sired by Telfers Munster out of an Ampertaine Foreman cow for Michael and Enda O’Gorman, Lahinch, Co Clare.

A trio of heifers sold for €3,000 on the night, including Fairhill Raid, a Lodge Hamlet daughter from Anthony Moloney, Feakle, Co Clare. The second of this trio was Brickhill Starlight, a Mereside Godolphin daughter from the herd of Mike McInerney, Cratloe, Co Clare. Also meeting her reserve and selling for €3,000 was Birchpark Sabrina, a Grangeford Nigel ET heifer from Owen Flannery, Mountshannon, Co Clare.