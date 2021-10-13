Husqvarna has just revealed its latest generation of chainsaws within the professional 90cc segment. The two models are namely the Husqvarna 592 XP and the Husqvarna 585.

The firm says its new 592 XP offers the best in class power-to-weight ratio. The low weight can handle 36in bars and is available with the new lightweight X-Tough Light bar. It can also come with Bluetooth connectivity, meaning the chainsaws can be retrofitted with a Husqvarna connectivity device which tracks the product for easier maintenance and management. The 24in model has an RRP of €1,470.

The 585 can also handle 36inbars and the new X-Tough series of Solid Bars. It features a needle carburettor that can be easily adjusted, pairing traditional technology with modern development. I can be equipped with the X-Cut C85 and C83 chains. It also features the X-Torq engine. The 24” 585 has an RRP of €1,235.