Musgrave is switching its fleet of lorries to run off hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel. It has announced that by 2030 half of the Musgrave fleet will operate on alternative fuel, with an overall ambition for the entire fleet to be net zero by 2040.

Musgrave is expecting to use one million litres of HVO in 2023 and three million litres by 2025 across its fleet of 500 vehicles. Musgrave has also recently invested over €17 million upgrading its fleet of trucks to be fuel-efficient and has the lowest emission standard, to further help reduce its footprint.

HVO is a completely fossil-free biofuel made from waste, by-products and derived products not intended for human consumption from the food industry; it can be used to power diesel vehicles and provides up to 90% reduction in greenhouse emissions per litre of fuel used.

Musgrave’s fleet of vehicles travel over 35 million kilometres a year and it has also reduced mileage by 15.7 million kilometres per annum. This has been done by reducing supplier deliveries through backhaul; which allows Musgrave vehicles to collect goods from suppliers on their return from customer delivery journeys. It also utilises double deck trailers across the network to increase efficiency.

Speaking about Musgrave’s transport emission targets, Musgrave chief supply chain officer, Luke Hanlon said: "We are determined to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of our fleet by 50% by 2030 which will pave the way to achieving net zero by 2040.”

He also spoke about Musgrave’s transport emission targets and said, “we have also trialled a range of biofuels in recent years in an effort to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.”

Hanlon stated that: “In addition to HVO, Musgrave will install over 10,000 solar panels in 2023 across its distribution centres and other locations, with plans to offset over 1,000 tonnes of CO2 annually. By 2025 it is anticipated that up to 20% of the distribution centres' energy requirements will be provided by solar power.”