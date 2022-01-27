Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue addressed the Teagasc national tillage conference, noting how he is a big fan of the sector and its low-emissions profile, while outlining his commitment to supporting the sector and maintaining tillage area.

Tillage farmers are set to be hit hard by convergence in the next CAP and while the minister outlined tillage is being specifically targeted in the new CAP, so far farm organisations have been asking for more options for tillage in eco schemes and say they will struggle to replace the money taken away by convergence.

The minister mentioned the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) and the Protein Aid Scheme as some of the supports available.

Budget

The SIM will continue for the next CAP with a budget of €50m over five years. The budget for the Protein Aid Scheme will increase from €3m per year to €7m in 2023.

From a climate change perspective, tillage farmers are viewed very positively

The minister stated he was glad to see a large area of winter crops in the ground and expects current markets forecasts to remain, but acknowledged the major challenge that fertiliser costs and other rising input costs pose.

He said: “From a climate change perspective, tillage farmers are viewed very positively.

“It is well recognised that the tillage sector has the lowest greenhouse gas and ammonia emissions profile of any sector in Irish agriculture and it’s considered well placed to take advantage of its low-emissions profile in the time ahead.”