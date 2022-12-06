This Claas Volto six rotor tedder will be going under the hammer.

This 2017 Fendt 724 with 4,000 hrs, front linkage and PTO and autosteer will be going under the hammer.

Nearly all of the lots were bought new by Michael Barrett including this 2019 John Deere 8500i forager.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers is set to host a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday 14 December on behalf of contractor Micheal Barrett. With over 30 lots up for grabs, the auction is set to take place online from 7pm on the MartEye App.

Viewing will take place at Barrett’s yard on Thursday 8 and Saturday 10 December from 11am till 4pm at Ballyine, Newcastlewest, Co Limerick, Eircode V42 FF24.

We took a trip down to Michael’s yard to have a look at the kit and find out why he’s retiring out of the business at a young age.

“I started contracting in 1994 when I bought a new baler, wrapper and a hedge cutter. I enjoyed it but I’m getting out of contracting for the same reason I got into it – to make money. Contracting is a tough game. You’ll make a living out of it but that’s about it. I approached four local contractors about buying out/taking over the business and none of them were interested.

Some of the standout lots include a 2018 John Deere 6175R and two 2017 John Deere 6155Rs.

“I took over the farm from my father in 2003 when we were milking 80 cows. I’m currently running 150 cows and two robots and I have a third robot coming in the spring. There’s no comparison between dairying and contracting as a profession – dairying will win out two- to three-fold every time. We’re in a great dairy area and there’s no contractor around here making a full-time living from contracting.

This 2012 Volvo L90F has 5,000 hours.

“I think that speaks for itself. I’m lucky I have the land and the cows. I think there are a lot of contractors out there who can’t get out of the business. I’ve been thinking about it for a while now and I feel it’s a good time for me to step away from contracting.”

The lots

The lots will include a selection of tractors, slurry and silage equipment. Some of the standout lots include a 2018 John Deere 6175R with 5,000 hours (new tyres), a 2017 John Deere 6155R with 5,000 hours (new tyres), a 2017 John Deere 6155R with 7,300 hours (new tyres) and a 2017 Fendt 724 with 4,000 hours.

This 2018 Strautmann 3602 forage wagon will be up for grabs.

Four 2008/2009 22ft Kane halfpipe trailers will be offered.

This tidy Hi Spec Excel 1250 dung spreader will be for sale.

This rear front mounted hedgecutter will be up for grabs.

This tidy 2012 John Deere 6830 with 11,000 hours will be for sale.

Michael Barrett

Some of the machinery lots include a 2019 John Deere 8500i forager, a 2012 Volvo L90F loader with 5,000 hours, a 2008 JCB 412s loader with 7,000 hours, four 22ft Kane halfpipe trailers, a Hi Spec Excel 1250 dung spreader, 2016 Krone B870 butterfly mowers, a 2018 Strautmann 3602 forage wagon and a Mastek 12m twin macerator dribble bar with a 1,000m reeler.

All lots in the sale are subject to VAT, while commission will be charged at a rate of 5% plus VAT and is capped at €2,000 per lot.