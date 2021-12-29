Planting forestry has been described as a 'no-brainer' for the country.

The Dealer noted recently that Forestry Industry Ireland (FII) was calling for greater supports from the Government to encourage the increased use of timber in the construction of housing, and more incentives for farmers to plant land.

The association described such policies as a “no-brainer for the country”.

However, if planting is a no-brainer, then why has only 2,500ha of new ground been given over to forestry this year, when the national target is 8,000ha?

Is it that farmers might be waiting an age for approval to plant?

Or are they fearful of being unable to get a licence down the line to thin their plantation?

Or could it even be that they might struggle to get a licence to harvest the forest 30 years after planting the land?

Or might it be that there is no independent mechanism for pricing the wood from the plantation once it is harvested?

If the answer to most or all of the previous four questions is yes, then The Dealer has just one more query – is forestry still a no-brainer?