Elaine Houlihan will shortly succeed John Keane to take her place at the helm of the young farmers’ organisation. As the only ratified candidate, the 27-year-old will be elected unopposed next month.

“I’m from a small village in Limerick called Athlacca (about 10 km north of Kilmallock). I come from a beef farm, we were dairy but were depopulated with foot-and-mouth disease so we turned our hand to sucklers. The family also run our own engineering company,” she tells the Irish Farmers Journal.