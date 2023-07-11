Kilkenny-based machinery importers, IAM Agricultural Machinery, presented the latest Strautmann Magnon 8 forage wagon range for the first time in Ireland at the show. The Magnon 8-370 (36m3) is joined by the larger 8-410 (40m3) and the 8-450 (44m3) to complete the trio of new models.

The Magnon 8 is equipped with all the welcomed features from the larger Magnon 10 range, including the CFS Flex-Load pickup and hydraulically swivelling front panel, which alone increases load capacity by a further 5m3.

Well-known for its plastic tine pickup, the 2.25m wide reel feeds the 44 double-sided knife Exact-Cut chopping unit. The result is a theoretical chop length of 35mm. It features a new single-knife protection system which works similar to a knee joint, retracting when encountered by a foreign object before returning to working position. The range starts at €194,900 plus vat.