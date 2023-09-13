The Zelon CFS is the new entry-level forage wagon for small and medium-sized dairy farms.

IAM Agricultural Machinery, the Kilkenny-based importer, will display a wide variety of machines from its brands, including Strautmann, Hardi, Bomford and FarmDroid.

Set to make its appearance for the first time on Irish soil is the latest generation of Zelon CFS forage wagons from Strautmann, aimed at small- and medium-sized farmer customers.

The manufacturer claims to have fundamentally revised its entry-level Zelon CFS 250, 290 and 360 models, offering capacities from 24m3 to 35m3.

Models are now 10cm wider and are equipped with a 1.8m pick-up, which features steel spring tines and plastic bands as standard.

The 1.8m standard pickup features steel tines and plastic scraper brands.

However, the unique Flex-Load pick up with plastic tines is optionally available. A 500 mm wide sensing roller behind the pick-up is also an option to ensure optimal ground tracking.

The 1,500mm rotor in the latest generation measure is 50mm wider than its predecessor.

Exact-Cut knife bank

The Exact-Cut knife bank from the range’s bigger siblings has now been passed down, offering a maximum of 37 double-sided knives, achieving a theoretical chop length of 39mm. A steel floor now replaces the wooden floor of old.

A 13t bogie chassis accommodating tyres sizes of up to 650/40 R 22.5 is offered as standard (optional passive steering axle), while a 16t bogie chassis with passive steering is available for the two larger models, allowing tyres sizes of up to 710/40 R 22.5.

New Zelon CFS models feature a powder coated steel floor with round steel chains.

The familiar E-Control switch box is supplied as standard, and an Isobus control option is available.

A number of pre-series machines will be available for the 2024 silage season.

Other wares

IAM will also showcase the Hardi range of sprayers, including the flagship Aeon model, alongside the Bomford range of hedgecutters and the FarmDroid FD20 autonomous seeder and weeder.